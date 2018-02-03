WATCH: New Palestinian Kids’ TV Show Urges Children to ‘Follow Example’ of Terrorist

TEL AVIV- A new children’s program on official Palestinian Authority TV showcases arch-terrorist Abu Jihad, credited by the PA for the murders of at least 125 Israelis, as “a role model to be followed.”

Called From My Country, the show, which has aired twice so far, opens with a cube featuring notable Palestinians. One of them is Khalil al-Wazir, also known as Abu Jihad, a co-founder of the Fatah party and an architect of the first Intifada.

As the head of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s (PLO) military wing, Abu Jihad planned multiple terror attacks, including the infamous Coastal Road massacre in which a bus was hijacked and 38 Israelis, including 13 children, were killed.

“Hello my dear friends and welcome to the program From My Country. You certainly know how beautiful our country is,” the show’s host, a girl who looks to be around 10 years old, says.

“The most beautiful thing is that all of this beauty of our country is reflected by great personalities who have given and are giving much to the homeland, whether in the political, literary, artistic or scientific struggle,” she continues, according to a translation by watchdog Palestinian Media Watch, which first published the report.

The show’s young viewers are instructed to “follow the example of these symbols.”

“The prominent personalities struggled by way of pens, paintbrushes, words, weapons and knowledge,” the host says.

The six personalities showcased include late PLO leader Yasser Arafat and Ghassan Kanafani, a writer and leader of the terror group the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

In May of last year, Breitbart Jerusalem reported on the launch of a soccer tournament named after Abu Jihad under the auspices of the Palestinian Football Association.