Breitbart News’ Joel Pollak to Speak at AIPAC Policy Conference

Senior Editor at Large Joel B. Pollak will be addressing the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Policy Conference — one of the largest and most influential gatherings of pro-Israel activists — on March 4 in Washington, DC.

Pollak, who also serves as In-house Counsel and Editor of Breitbart California, will speak on a panel whose theme is “Media in the Trump Era.” The panel is open to all conference participants.

Each year, nearly 20,000 activists, and some two-thirds of Congress, attends the AIPAC Policy Conference. According to the conference website:

The AIPAC Policy Conference is the largest gathering of America’s pro-Israel community. Through demonstrations of groundbreaking Israeli innovations, keynote speeches by American and Israeli leaders, inspiring moments on stage, and intimate educational sessions Policy Conference delegates experience the full scale of pro-Israel activism in three powerful days. The conference culminates with the opportunity for delegates to lobby their members of Congress in support of legislation that enhances the relationship between the United States and Israel.

Keynote speakers thus far include UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, as well as leaders of both parties in Congress.

Pollak’s invited co-panelists include Jeffrey Goldberg, Editor in Chief of the Atlantic and a noted supporter of Barack Obama; Bill Kristol, Founder of the Weekly Standard and a prominent member of the “NeverTrump” faction; and Frank Sesno, Director of the School of Media and Public Affairs at George Washington University.

This will not be Pollak’s first AIPAC conference. He first attended the gathering in 1993, as a high school student. He attended the conference as a participant in 2010, and covered the conference for Breitbart News in 2014.

In his journalism, Pollak has been supportive of AIPAC’s mission, while occasionally critical of its tactics, such as its extraordinary decision to apologize to President Obama for delegates’ applause when then-candidate Trump criticized him during an address to the conference in 2016.

Pollak said: “I am honored to be invited and delighted to participate in this crucial AIPAC Policy Conference, which will gather in the wake of President Trump’s extraordinary, historic decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem, the center of Jewish civilization for more than 3,000 years.

“This is an appropriate recognition of the leadership of Breitbart News as a pro-Israel voice and a flagship of conservative journalism.

“I applaud the diversity of views on the panel to which I have been invited, and I look forward to a spirited and mutually respectful debate that will hopefully provide some new insights to participants and audience alike.”