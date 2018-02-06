Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Resort to Host Celebration for Israel’s 70th Anniversary

The Times of Israel reports: An event marking Israel’s 70th year will be held at US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. The event scheduled for late March is organized by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, which is selling tickets for $1,000 per table, Haaretz reported.

Speakers at the event will include the US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley; Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon; and former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

In August, nine groups canceled planned galas at the Florida resort owned by Trump. Among the cancellations were American Friends of Magen David Adom, the US fundraising arm of the Israeli Red Cross organization. Some of the groups that canceled their events in August cited Trump’s response to the far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, as the reason. In other cases, groups said the venue was detracting from the message of their events.

Read more here.