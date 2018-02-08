Pakistan’s media outlets have been warned to refrain from promoting and showing celebrations of Valentine’s Day because the annual event is “against the Islamic teachings.”

The Pakistani Islamabad High Court (IHC) originally issued an order prohibiting the celebration of Valentine’s Day in public spaces and government offices across the country last year, as Breitbart News reported.

Now the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued fresh directives in the light of the IHC verdict.

“Respondents are directed to ensure that nothing about the celebration of Valentine Day and its promotion is spread on the Electronic and Print Media,” the PEMRA said in a statement reported by Times Now.

“No event shall be held at official level and at any public place. Chairman, PEMRA is directed to ensure that all the TV channels shall stop the promotion of Valentine Day, forthwith,” it said.

PEMRA directed countrywide broadcast media to “desist” from promoting the day.

Valentine’s Day fuels controversy every year in Pakistan, given the celebrations deep western roots.

In 2016, President Hussain urged Pakistanis to skip the holiday, saying that it was a Western tradition, not Muslim.

“Valentine’s Day has no connection with our culture and it should be avoided,” the Pakistani president said, adding that the downsides of Western culture had “adversely affected one of our neighboring countries.”