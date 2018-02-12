Israel Assessment: Next Confrontation with Iran Only a Matter of Time

The Times of Israel reports: Israeli security assessment on Sunday following the major aerial clashes in Syria a day earlier indicated that the current round of clashes has ended, but the next altercation is only a matter of time.

Early Saturday morning, an Iranian drone piloted by an Iranian operator entered northern Israeli airspace near the Jordanian border, where it was shot down by an Apache attack helicopter, according to the Israel Defense Forces. Israeli jets conducted a series of reprisal raids against military positions in Syria, during which one F-16 was apparently hit by shrapnel from an exploding Syrian anti-aircraft missile, and crashed in northern Israel.

The two airmen inside it ejected from the plane. The pilot was seriously wounded, but over the course of Saturday and Sunday his condition improved, his doctors said. The navigator sustained light injuries and was released from the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

