Watch: Footage Shows Israeli F-16 on Fire Just Before Crash

The Times of Israel reports: Surveillance camera footage released Sunday showed an Israeli F-16 was on fire before it crashed on Saturday, apparently strengthening the prevailing view that the aircraft was shot down by a Syrian anti-aircraft missile.

In the black-and-white video, the plane could be seen streaking across the sky in flames before crashing in the distance in a blaze of light. The pilot and navigator ejected from the plane before the crash and parachuted to the ground near the Jezreel Valley where the jet crashed.

The condition of the pilot, who was seriously injured, has since been upgraded to moderate; while the navigator flying with him was released from Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center Sunday after being lightly wounded.

