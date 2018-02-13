Mentally Ill Lebanese Man Says Hezbollah Forced Him to Cross Into Israel

The Times of Israel reports: The Israeli army arrested a mentally ill Lebanese man on Sunday, after he crossed the security fence, claiming he was pressured to do so by two Hezbollah operatives who had threatened to have him institutionalized.

A Hezbollah-affiliated media outlet identified the Lebanese man as Ali Mari, who crossed into Israel from Lebanon 10 months ago of his own volition. The Israel Defense Forces said the Lebanese man was under surveillance as he approached the security fence. He was detained shortly after entering Israeli territory and interrogated.

Photographs from the scene, posted by the pro-Hezbollah outlet, show soldiers standing adjacent to the fence, apparently just after they arrested him.

