IDF Strikes Hamas Targets After Gaza Terror Rocket Hits Israeli Home

Ynetnews reports: The Israeli Air Force attacked six Hamas targets all across the Gaza Strip Saturday, including an offensive tunnel running from the Zaytun neighborhood in Gaza towards Israel. Returning fire, a rocket launched from the strip landed on the roof of a residence in the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council. The family was home, but no one was harmed as the rocket failed to explode.

The rocket was launched mere hours after four IDF soldiers were wounded—two seriously and two moderately—when an explosive device detonated near the border fence. The IDF responded to the rocket’s launch by again attacking a Hamas outpost in northern Gaza.

Residents reported hearing explosions after Code Red alarms were triggered in several Sha’ar HaNegev and Eshkol Regional Councils communities, although the Eshkol Code Red was later deemed a false alarm.

