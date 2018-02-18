Israeli PM: Iran Becoming Increasingly Aggressive in Region

MUNICH (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says an international agreement with Iran has emboldened the regime in Tehran to become increasingly aggressive in the region.

Netanyahu told world leaders, defense officials and diplomats at the Munich Security Conference on Sunday the agreement has “unleashed a dangerous Iranian tiger in our region and beyond.”

Saying Iran’s “brazenness hit new highs,” he held up a fragment of what he said was an Iranian drone shot down last week by Israel in Israeli airspace and challenged Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who was to speak later.

Netanyahu said “Mr. Zarif do you recognize this? You should, it’s yours. You can take back with you a message to the tyrants of Tehran — do not test Israel’s resolve!”

Tehran says it wasn’t Iran’s drone.