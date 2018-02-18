The Times of Israel reports: Police on Sunday said senior officials in the Bezeq phone company were arrested over the weekend in a graft probe involving close associates of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after a “dramatic” development was reported over the weekend in the case.

In a statement, police said “a number” of high-ranking officials in Israel’s national telephone company Bezeq were detained in the so-called Case 4000. Two “very close” associates of the prime minister were also arrested, Hebrew-language media reported. The arrests came less than a week after police recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in two separate graft probes.

“Following evidence discovered by the Israel Securities Authority in the investigation of the Bezeq case, which raised suspicions that additional offenses had been committed, a new investigation was initiated this morning by investigators from the authority and from Lahav 433,” said police on Sunday, referring to its anti-fraud unit.

