Polish Prime Minister: Jews Also Perpetrated Holocaust

The Times of Israel reports: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Saturday that alongside Poles, Jews were also responsible for perpetrating the Holocaust.

Morawiecki was rejecting criticism of a new law that criminalizes mentions of Polish complicity in the Holocaust at the Munich Security Conference, when he was asked by an Israeli journalist if sharing his family’s history of persecution in Poland would be outlawed under the new legislation.

“Of course it’s not going to be punishable, [it’s] not going to be seen as criminal to say that there were Polish perpetrators, as there were Jewish perpetrators, as there were Russian perpetrators, as there were Ukrainian; not only German perpetrators,” he told Yedioth Ahronoth’s Ronen Bergman.

Read more here.