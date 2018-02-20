Nikki Haley to Chief Palestinian Negotiator: ‘I Will Not Shut Up’

The Jerusalem Post reports: United States Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley had strong words for top Palestinian Negotiator Saeb Erekat on Monday: “I will not shut up.”

Her remarks, made at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York, were a firm response to comments made by Erekat earlier this month, in which he called her “impudent” and told her to “shut up” regarding her criticisms of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Abbas, who spoke earlier, left the chamber before either the Israeli or the American representatives could respond– a clear diplomatic slight. “I’m sorry that he declined to stay in the chamber to hear remarks of others,” Haley said. Both she and Israel’s representative, Danny Danon, remained seated during Abbas’s speech. “We welcome you as the leader of the Palestinian people here today.”

