Palestinian Sentenced to Life for Murder of Pregnant Israeli

Ynetnews reports: A Palestinian who was convicted in early February for murdering a 29-year-old pregnant Israeli woman, Michal Halimi, last summer was given a life sentence Sunday and another five years that will be served for other crimes he committed.

In addition, Mohammed Harouf, a resident of Nablus, was ordered by the Tel Aviv District Court to pay NIS 258,000 compensation to the Halimi family. Harouf confessed to the charges against him and was convicted as part of a plea bargain.

The plea bargain signed by Harouf attributed the murder to nationalistic motivations despite the fact that the original indictment was devoid of such charges. “Due to the plea bargain an amended indictment was served in which the defendant confessed to the facts of the amended indictment and was convicted,” said presiding Judge Raanan Ben-Yosef at the conclusion of the sentencing.

