Hamas Praises ‘Brave And Heroic’ Car-Ramming Terror Attack

Sheikh Hassan Yousef (C), a prominent leader of the Hamas Islamic movement, holds the party's flag and talks on a phone following his release on January 19, 2014 after spending 28 months in Israel's Ofer prison, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. Yousef, who is also a member of the Ramallah-based Palestinian Legislative Council, told reporters after being released that he would work with Hamas rivals 'Fatah and other Palestinian factions to achieve reconciliation.' AFP PHOTO / ABBAS MOMANI (Photo credit should read ABBAS MOMANI/AFP/Getty Images)
ABBAS MOMANI/AFP/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem4 Mar 20180

The Times of Israel reports:  The Palestinian terrorist group Hamas on Sunday praised a “brave and heroic” car-ramming attack in Acre earlier in the day that left four Israelis injured.

“We bless the heroic and brave Acre operation, which is an important step in continuing the resistance against the crimes of the occupation,” the Gaza-based group said in a statement, according to reports. Two soldiers, a border guard and a civilian were lightly injured in the incident, which police described as a nationalistically motivated vehicular attack.

Police said the driver of a Hyundai SUV, who was shot and subdued by a solider at the scene, has been identified as the attacker. Reports in Hebrew-language media said he is an Arab Israeli man from the town of Shfaram.

