Hamas Praises ‘Brave And Heroic’ Car-Ramming Terror Attack

The Times of Israel reports: The Palestinian terrorist group Hamas on Sunday praised a “brave and heroic” car-ramming attack in Acre earlier in the day that left four Israelis injured.

“We bless the heroic and brave Acre operation, which is an important step in continuing the resistance against the crimes of the occupation,” the Gaza-based group said in a statement, according to reports. Two soldiers, a border guard and a civilian were lightly injured in the incident, which police described as a nationalistically motivated vehicular attack.

Police said the driver of a Hyundai SUV, who was shot and subdued by a solider at the scene, has been identified as the attacker. Reports in Hebrew-language media said he is an Arab Israeli man from the town of Shfaram.

