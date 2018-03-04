The Times of Israel reports: After completing a five-hour questioning session by police Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he felt “more sure than ever before” that “nothing” will come of the latest corruption investigation.

In a video and text statement posted on Facebook (Hebrew), Netanyahu said he felt “more sure than ever before — there will be nothing.” Confidants told Channel 10 news the premier “answered all the questions he was asked” and “feels very good about the investigation.”

Netanyahu in the video also thanked the “millions of Israeli citizens who express such strong support in me, my wife and my family. You warm our hearts. Thank you.”

