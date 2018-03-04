Netanyahu Seeking Trump Visit to Israel for U.S. Embassy Opening in Jerusalem

I24 News reports: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will discuss the possibility of President Donald Trump attending the May opening of the United States embassy in Jerusalem amid his four day visit to the US, where he will also given an address at the annual AIPAC convention.

“I’ll definitely discuss with him that possibility,” Netanyahu said boarding the flight to Washington in response to a journalist’s question on whether he planned to invite Trump for the occasion.

Arriving at the President’s residence on Monday, Netanyahu’s discussions with Trump, as per the statement he released on Saturday, will center “first and foremost” on Iran’s “aggression in our region”, the recently announced Jerusalem embassy move as well as “advancing peace” between Israelis and Palestinians.

