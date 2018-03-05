Progressive Zionist Group Slams Women’s March Leaders for Alignment with ‘Unapologetic Bigot’ Farrakhan

TEL AVIV – The three leaders of the Women’s March are in danger of enabling “profound racism” by their refusal to condemn a virulently anti-Semitic speech last week by Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, a progressive Zionist group said.

The Zioness organization has charged Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez, and Linda Sarsour with “hypocrisy” over their alignment with “unapologetic bigot” Farrakhan, the group’s president, Amanda Berman, said in a statement Friday.

Last week, Farrakhan delivered a particularly rancorous, anti-Semitic attack on Jews at the 2018 Saviour’s Day event in Chicago, calling Jews members of the “Synagogue of Satan” and claiming that Jesus called Jews “the children of the devil” and “when you want something in this world, the Jew holds the door.”

“Jews were responsible for all of this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is putting out turning men into women and women into men. And Farrakhan, by God’s grace, has pulled the cover off of that Satanic Jew and I’m here to say your time is up, your world is through,” the Nation of Islam leader said.

Berman slammed the three high-profile leaders for refusing to condemn Farrakhan’s speech.

“No one expects progressive leaders — who are humans — to be perfect. We expect them to be inherently good, as opposed to profoundly racist. It would be absolutely unacceptable to Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez, and Linda Sarsour if a leader made heinous and hateful comments about their respective communities. And we would join them in loudly condemning that leader,” she said.

“Thus, it is hypocritical beyond words that they continue to align themselves with Louis Farrakhan, who is an unapologetic bigot that spews hate targeting the Jewish community, LGBTQ community, and others,” she continued. “There is no ambiguity on this issue. Either the Women’s March leaders endorse the vilification of the Jewish people or they don’t. It’s that simple. This episode only reaffirms the need to activate and empower new leaders in the feminist movement who show up to fight for the civil and human rights of all people, not just some people.”

The Nation of Islam is an extremist group. Since Farrakhan became its leader, he has come under heavy fire for his anti-Semitic tirades. The Anti-Defamation League noted conspiracy theories peddled by Farrakhan, including the accusation that the Jewish people are “responsible for the slave trade as well as the 9/11 attacks, and that they continue conspire to control the government, the media, Hollywood, and various black individuals and organizations,” the organization said.

In her defense, Mallory posted a series of posts on Twitter saying, “Funny how folks interpreted my mention of one having enemies the same as Jesus, as me describing a certain group of people. That’s your own stuff.”

Perez, who was criticized by the ADL for posting “laudatory posts” of Farrakhan on social media, said in response that “there are no perfect leaders.”

Sarsour, who spoke at a Nation of Islam event in 2015, responded to Farrakhan’s “incendiary remarks this year [with] a glowing post on Perez’s Facebook page to praise Farrakhan’s youthful demeanor,” the ADL said.