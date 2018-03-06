Breitbart’s Aaron Klein: Belief in Two-State Solution Fits Definition of Insanity

Continued belief in the so-called two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a symptom of mental illness and fits the textbook definition of delusional, exclaimed Breitbart Jerusalem bureau chief Aaron Klein on his weekend talk radio program.

“Anybody at this point who believes in the two-state solution is exhibiting symptoms of mental illness,” stated Klein.

“The emperor so very clearly has no clothes,” he continued. “The Palestinians have rejected every state offered to them and the Palestinian Authority openly supports terrorism and rejects Israel. We all know a Palestinian state anytime in the near future will be at war with Israel and Western civilization. Maybe one day a long time from now if the Palestinians have a moderate leadership and evidence that they really want peace after generations of pushing hate, maybe we can have another conversation. But right now, it’s game over and it is delusional to think otherwise.”

Klein made the comments during a podcast bonus edition of his weekend talk radio show, which is broadcast on New York’s AM 970 The Answer and NewsTalk 990 AM.

The so-called two-state solution calls for the creation of a Palestinian state, ostensibly in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and some eastern sections of Jerusalem, in exchange for the Palestinian Authority ending its conflict with Israel and living in peace with the Jewish state.

The “two-state solution” has been the defining formula for all Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, and so far every Israeli offer of a state has been rejected by the PA.

Klein sarcastically noted the definition of psychosis: “A severe mental disorder in which thought and emotions are so impaired that contact is lost with external reality.”

“Don’t you think repeatedly pushing the two-state solution fits into the definition of a symptom of psychosis?” he asked. “Someone needs to lose contact with external reality to put all evidence aside and believe that the Palestinian Authority, which promotes terrorism and glorifies the killers of Jews, wants peace with Israel.

“In fact, we are also looking at severe delusions here. Let me read to you the definition of delusional that comes up first on Google. Being delusional is ‘characterized by holding idiosyncratic beliefs or impressions that are contradicted by reality or rational argument, typically as a symptom of mental disorder.’

“Hello? Bingo! That’s what we are looking at here. It is outright delusional to believe that the terrorist-supporting, Jew-hating Palestinian Authority not only wants peace, but can be trusted with a state. You need to take reality and throw it into the garbage and deliberately blind yourself to view the Palestinian Authority as trustworthy peace partners. Like the belief that Abbas’s Fatah security forces, many of whom openly double as members of Fatah’s terrorist organization, the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, will serve as the security forces for a future Palestinian state and keep peace with Israel. Are you kidding me? Has anyone watched official Palestinian television lately? It’s pure anti-Semitic propaganda and it incites people to kill. Have you looked at the names of Palestinian streets and soccer stadiums and kids camps? They are named after terrorists who murdered Israelis.

“Believing in the two-state solution is, in actuality, truly delusional. Doesn’t this explain how the West and some in Israel believed that arch-terrorist Yasser Arafat, whose Black September helped pioneer modern day terrorism, could be turned into a statesman and make peace with Israel? The guy was telling everyone in Arabic that he wants to destroy Israel; he commanded Fatah’s terrorist wing; he plotted intifadas and suicide bombings; and the crazy believers thought this evil monster would make peace at the same time he was ordering Jews to be murdered. If that is not the textbook definition of delusional and being psychotic, to believe that, you tell me what delusional means. It doesn’t have any meaning if this doesn’t fit into the category.”

Israel offered the Palestinians a state with territory in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and Jerusalem at Camp David in 2000, Taba in 2001, the Annapolis Conference in 2007, 2008 and during U.S.-brokered talks in 2013 and 2014. Israel has since been willing to restart talks at any time.

According to some reports, Israel went so far as to offer the Palestinians control of the Temple Mount, Judaism’s holiest site, in at least two separate, desperate bids to make peace.

In each of these cases, without any exception, the Palestinian Authority rejected Israel’s offer of a state and bolted the negotiations. In most cases, they countered statehood offers with major escalations in violence, including infamously launching the deadly Second Intifada, or terrorist war, in response to the Camp David peace talks. PA President Mahmoud Abbas currently refuses to come to the bargaining table.

After years of failed negotiations and Israel’s disastrous evacuation of the Gaza Strip in 2005, which resulted in Hamas’s takeover of that territory less than two years later, the Israeli public currently overwhelmingly rejects an Israeli withdrawal from the West Bank, according to numerous recent surveys. The mountainous West Bank straddles major central Israeli population centers and is a short drive from Israel’s international airport.