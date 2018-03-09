Caitlyn Jenner: ‘Israel Is A Refuge for the LGBT People’

The Times of Israel reports: Transgender television personality and Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner was honored with a “Champion of Israel and LGBTQ rights” award during the sixth annual World Values Network gala on Thursday night in New York.

The organization, headed by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, aims to annually recognize individuals who “honor human rights and defend the protections and values of democracies like Israel.”

…

“I really feel like a true measure of a country’s character is how they treat their minorities,” said guest of honor Jenner from the podium in the crowded Plaza Hotel ballroom on Thursday. “For the entire Middle East and the rest of the world, Israel is a beacon of hope.”

