IDF Launches Large-Scale Home Front War Drill

Ynetnews reports: The IDF launched a large-scale General Staff exercise on Sunday to drill emergency preparedness in all of the military’s commands.

The aim of the exercise is to prepare the different commands for a range of emergency and war scenarios and to increase the readiness and operational dialogue between the various commands. As part of the exercise, Home Front Command will also hold a drill, sounding out rocket alert sirens on Tuesday, March 13, at 11:05am and 7:05pm.

The rocket alert sirens will also be sounded on the radio, will appear on different websites and beepers for people who are hard of hearing, on the TV and on the Home Front Command’s website and mobile app. A second siren will be sounded in the event of a real emergency.

