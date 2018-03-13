Report: Trump Will Soon Release Israeli-Palestinian Peace Plan

Ynetnews reports: US President Donald Trump is expected to present his peace plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict soon, The New York Times reported Monday, citing three Trump administration officials.

The White House, according to the Times, is still polishing the plan, seeking to find a formula that will ensure the American intiative is not dead on arrival. The Trump administration hopes that when the peace plan is finally put on the table, the pressure on the Palestinians to enter negotiations with Israel will increase.

According to the report, the delay in presenting the plan, which was written by Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, and adviser on Middle East affairs Jason Greenblatt, stems from two reasons: The expected Palestinians opposition to the plan and the possibility of snap elections in Israel, which will make Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wary of making any concessions out of fear of creating resentment among his voters on the Right.

