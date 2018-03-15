Roger Waters Cites Palestinian Poet in New Anti-Semitic Song (Video)

Former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters has joined Palestinian performers Trio Joubran to record a song attacking Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. embasssy from Tel Aviv accordingly.

Trio Joubran is a prominent group performing Palestinian traditional music. Waters uses their backing to underscore verses from poet Mahmoud Darwish to attack Israel, the Middle East’s only true democracy.

Darwish’s poem, “The Red Indian’s Penultimate Speech to the White Man,” contrasts the voice of a Native American mourning lost settlements with a parallel to the Palestinians and their relationship to Israel.

“Where, oh white master, are you taking my people — and yours?” the British rocker recites in the English translation over the lutes and ambient backdrop.

In the accompanying video (see above), the former Pink Floyd singer-songwriter’s face floats in a black void while the words glide as subtitles beneath him.

“On the surface, [the poem] narrates the last speech of the Native American to the white man, but it speaks also to Darwish’s beloved Palestine and its indigenous people,” Waters said in a statement. “In fact, [it’s relevant] to all victims of settler colonialism everywhere, always.”

According to Rolling Stone magazine, the recording and video release coincides with the 70th anniversary of the founding of modern Israel.

“We have been touring the world with our ouds for the past 15 years, taking with us – from city to city – a bit of Palestine,” the band’s joint statement said. “We honor the struggles of indigenous peoples across the globe, and through our art, affirm that the relationship between people, culture and their homeland survives history.”

Waters has a history of attacking Israel, as Breitbart Jerusalem has previously reported.

Last year he compared the Israeli government to Nazi Germany, saying Israel is “the worst regime in the world,” during an hour-long Q&A session led by anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement leader Omar Barghouti.