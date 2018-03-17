IDF Destroys Hamas Post After Bomb Detonates Near Israeli Border

The Times of Israel reports: A bomb planted near the Israel-Gaza border exploded Saturday, causing no casualties, the military said. In response, Israeli tanks destroyed a Hamas post in the area.

The IDF said there were no troops near the bomb when it detonated. On Thursday two improvised explosive devices were detonated as a military patrol vehicle drove by the security fence surrounding northern Gaza, prompting the Israel Defense Forces to retaliate with tank fire at terror targets. There were no Israeli injuries reported in the IED attack.

On Friday Israel’s military liaison to the Palestinians issued a warning to Hamas about the bombs, saying, “The provocations by Hamas and other terrorist organizations could lead to an escalation” of violence along the Gaza border.

