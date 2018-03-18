Abbas Congratulates Palestinian Released from Prison for Involvement in Murdering Israeli

JNS reports: In the presidential office in Ramallah on March 14, Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas met with Rajaei Haddad, a terrorist from eastern Jerusalem released from prison after serving a 20-year term for his 1998 conviction of complicity in the murder of an Israeli in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Abbas congratulated Haddad, noting that “the prisoners’ issue holds a special place in the priorities of the Palestinian leadership, that works to free all the prisoners from the occupation’s prisons.” Also at the meeting were Palestinian Presidency Secretary-General Al-Tayeb Abd Al-Rahim, PLO Executive Committee member Saleh Rafat and Amjad Abu Asab, head of the committee of families of prisoners from eastern Jerusalem.

Adnan Ghaith, head of Fatah Revolutionary Council’s Jerusalem Committee, said: “The Fatah movement will remain faithful to our people’s rights, and will support the steadfastness of the prisoners and their families, who for the sake of the homeland have sacrificed what is most precious to them.”

