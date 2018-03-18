Israeli Seriously Wounded in Jerusalem Terror Stabbing

A wounded man is wheeled into a hospital in Jerusalem following a shooting attack on a religious school in the city in which at least eight students were killed on March 6, 2008. Some 35 people were wounded in the attack on the Merkaz Harav Yeshiva in the predominantly Jewish west Jerusalem tonight, the Magen David Adom rescue service said. Public television said two Palestinians were killed when they attacked the school in the Kyriat Moshe neighbourhood, and that many people were wounded. AFP PHOTO/DAVID VAAKNIN (Photo credit should read DAVID VAAKNIN/AFP/Getty Images)
DAVID VAAKNIN/AFP/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem18 Mar 20180

The Times of Israel reports: A Turkish tourist stabbed and seriously injured an Israeli security guard in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday, medics said.

The Turkish national was quickly shot dead at the scene by an Israel Police officer, Palestinian officials said. Portions of the Old City were closed down following the attack, police said.

 

The victim was said to be approximately 30 years old. He sustained stab wounds to the upper body and was taken to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center for treatment, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service.

Read more here.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.