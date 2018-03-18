Israeli Seriously Wounded in Jerusalem Terror Stabbing

The Times of Israel reports: A Turkish tourist stabbed and seriously injured an Israeli security guard in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday, medics said.

The Turkish national was quickly shot dead at the scene by an Israel Police officer, Palestinian officials said. Portions of the Old City were closed down following the attack, police said.

חשד לפיגוע בירושלים: הדוקר הוא אזרח טורקי בביקור תיירותי בישראל @doronhe ו-@samiaah10 pic.twitter.com/DVUsQY6fqh — חדשות עשר (@news10) March 18, 2018

The victim was said to be approximately 30 years old. He sustained stab wounds to the upper body and was taken to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center for treatment, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service.

