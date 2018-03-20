Hamas Accuses Abbas of ‘Undermining’ Gaza

Ynetnews reports: The Hamas terror group has accused Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas of seeking to undermine Palestinian unity, following his decision announced on Monday to impose sanctions on the Gaza Strip for the attempted assassination of Rami Hamdallah.

During a speech in Ramallah, Abbas blamed Hamas for the March 13 bomb attack on Hamdallah’s convoy in Gaza, saying it was a “despicable and sinful act.” “I have decided to take national, legal and economic steps against the Gaza Strip for the protection of the national project,” Abbas announced.

“This is an attempt to undermine the opportunity to achieve unity between Gaza and the West Bank,” Hamas claimed shortly after the speech. “Abu Mazen is paving the way for chaos which will facilitate the approval of President Trump’s plan and Israel’s plans,” the statement added, using Abbas’s nickname.

