Israeli City Gets Country’s First Openly Gay Mayor

The Jerusalem Post reports: Ra’anana became the first city in Israel to have an openly gay mayor on Sunday, when Eitan Ginzburg completed his first full day of work on the job.

Ginzburg, 41, has been on the Ra’anana city council for 15 years, including most of the past six years as a paid deputy mayor. He was elected by the city council to take over as mayor when veteran Ra’anana mayor Ze’ev Bielski left to head the National Housing Authority.

“I feel there is significance that another glass ceiling was shattered, showing the progress in Israeli society,” Ginzburg told The Jerusalem Post late Sunday night, after a 14-hour first day on the job.

