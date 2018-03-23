Jerusalem on High Alert Week Before Passover

Ynetnews reports: The two terror attacks in the past seven days in Mevo Dotan and Jerusalem’s Old City, which claimed the lives of three Israelis in total, naturally put defense forces across the country on high alert ahead of the coming Passover holiday, but doubly so in the capital.

In Jerusalem, this heightened level of alert is manifested in the increased deployment of Border Police and police forces in the Old City, where many Israelis as well as tourists will spend some of the upcoming Passover holiday.

“The defense establishment realizes that the cluster of events we are facing may be highly combustible. We’re on the precipice of Passover, two memorial days and Independence Day, but before we even get there we’re facing Land Day at the end of this month,” said a senior police source.

