American Jewish actress Mayim Bialik told an audience that she is “happy to take a public bullet for this state,” while outlining her belief in Israel at the Global Conference on Anti-Semitism in Jerusalem.

Bialik made her claim as she delivered the keynote address at the events’ gala dinner, offering an insight into the public life of a Jewish person who makes a living in a very public way. Bialik has 633,000 followers on Twitter, two million on Facebook and 2.6 million on Instagram, all of which added weight to her address titled “Web hatred and the public person.”

The decision that I make on a daily basis about what to talk about, what to share, what to feel about Israel – these with come with a heavy price. The price for me has not yet – that I know of – impacted my acting career, but it has impacted the way that I’m seen and that does impact my career in terms of speaking engagements and endorsements, in terms of my writing, because I am outspoken and I chose to be outspoken about Israel. I will not and would not distance myself from my statements on the State of Israel and my belief that the State of Israel has the right to exist in safety.

She noted that the Internet is a tremendous tool for connecting people, for education, and “a powerful vehicle for advancing human dignity and human potential,” the Jerusalem Post reports.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to be alive and to be able to speak freely about my love for this country, which my grandparents prayed for as they fled Eastern Europe, and to hopefully educate people through my public platform about the truth about Zionism and Jews and the State of Israel,” Bialik said, acknowledging the enthusiastic applause that followed.

This is not the first time Bialik has spoken publicly of her support for the Jewish State.

In 2017 she took to Facebook to slam people who boycott her because she supports Zionism and Israel. She posted:

For those of you who refuse to follow me and discourage others from doing so because I am a Zionist (as if that’s a crime!!), I highly recommend you look up Zionism in a dictionary rather than using the definition perpetrated by anti-semitic media and leaders. Zionism is the belief that Jewish people deserve an autonomous homeland free from terrorism and threat to our global existence. if you don’t want to follow me because I believe in that, by all means don’t.

Facebook fans responded with encouraging messages, telling Bialik to “rock on” and stand up for what she believed in.

Her full address at the recent Jerusalem conference can be viewed at the top of this page.