WATCH: Abbas Fatah Honors Murderer of 10 Israelis, Says ‘We Need More Like You’

JERUSALEM – Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah faction declared earlier this month that the Palestinian people needs more murderers, a post on its Facebook page commemorating the anniversary of a terror attack said. The terrorist also called on more Palestinians to join the “resistance” in order to fight the “hostile” Americans and President Donald Trump’s Jerusalem recognition.

The post, published on the page of Fatah’s Bethlehem branch, honored Thaer Hammad, a Palestinian terrorist who is in an Israeli prison serving 11 life sentences for a shooting attack in 2002 that claimed the lives of 10 Israelis, including seven soldiers and three civilians.

“Heroic prisoner Thaer Hammad, we miss you. Allah willing you will soon be among us, our people needs men like you,” Fatah wrote according to a translation by Palestinian Media Watch.

Earlier this month, the monitoring group also exposed a video by Fatah depicting Hammad as an agent who successfully carried out a military mission in what turned out to be “one of the most famous operations.”

In a letter written from his prison cell, Hammad called for a return to the “resistance” against Israelis, the official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida reported.

“Hammad demanded to resume and revive the spirit of the revolutionary movement, from which the Fatah Movement arose, and the idea of resistance, given that it is the ideal way to protect our cause and our existence in the shadow of the great challenges and dangers that surround us,” the paper said on March 7.

Hammad continued by asserting that violence was the only “proper response” to the “occupation” and to the “hostile American trends that are being expressed in Trump’s policy, whose goal is to harm the Palestinian existence.”

In another Fatah Facebook post, Hammad was lauded as a “prince.”

“On this date, prince of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades (Fatah’s military wing) Thaer Kayed Hammad …carried out the Wadi Al-Haramiya operation. He fired 25 bullets,” the post read.

Fatah continued by noting that the only reason Hammad did not kill more people was “because the rifle exploded.”