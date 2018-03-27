Netanyahu Taken to Jerusalem Hospital with High Fever

Haaretz reported: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening due to a high fever and a cough. His personal physician, Dr. Zvi Herman Berkowitz, said he suspected Netanyahu hadn’t gotten the rest he needed to recover from his illness two weeks ago, and therefore, his symptoms had worsened.

Aides who spoke with him at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Hospital Tuesday evening said there was no need to appoint a replacement for him. “Don’t go overboard,” one said. “It’s business as usual at this stage.”

He arrived at Hadassah with symptoms of an infection in his upper respiratory tract and was undergoing initial tests Tuesday evening. He was driven there in an ordinary car rather than an ambulance.

