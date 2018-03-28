Report: Saudi Crown Prince Meets with U.S. Jewish Groups in NY

The Algemeiner reports: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met in New York City on Tuesday afternoon with around a half-dozen representatives of major American Jewish groups, The Algemeiner has learned.

According to a witness who spoke with The Algemeiner, the sit-down took place at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan and lasted for over an hour. No details about the content of the discussion were available as of press time.

The 32-year-old Saudi royal — who was named crown prince by his father, King Salman, last summer — is currently in the midst of a two-week trip to the US. Last Tuesday, the crown prince — commonly known in the West as MBS — visited the White House in Washington, DC, where he met with President Donald Trump.

