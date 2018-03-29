Violent Rioters Instigate IDF Response on Gaza Border

The Times of Israel reports: Israeli troops opened fire at a number of Palestinian rioters who tried to damage the security fence around the Gaza Strip on Thursday, the army said.

According to the army, approximately 200 Palestinians took part in violent protests at four main locations along the security fence, lighting fires and throwing rocks at Israeli soldiers on the other side.

The soldiers targeted a handful of “main instigators” who were trying to pull down portions of the fence, an army spokesperson said. There were no immediate reports of injuries by the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

Read more here.