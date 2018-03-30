The Times of Israel reports: At least 8 Palestinians were killed and some 1,100 were wounded by Israeli tear gas, rubber bullets and live fire in the Gaza Strip on Friday, Palestinian sources said, as a series of massive protests along the security fence around the Hamas-controlled enclave intensified and turned violent. Some Palestinian sources put the death toll at 10-12.

The Israel Defense Forces estimated that over 30,000 Palestinians were taking part in Hamas-encouraged “March of Return” demonstrations along the Gaza border, focused at six main protest sites where rioters threw firebombs and stones at troops, tried to bomb and breach the security fence, and burned tires.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry reported at least seven Gazans were killed in the day-long violence, hours after another Gaza man was killed at the border in disputed circumstances. Some 1,100 were injured as of 6 p.m., with most of the injuries being caused by rubber bullets and tear gas. A smaller number were hit by live fire.

An updated casualty count puts the number as 12.