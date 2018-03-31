Report: At Least 25 Injured in Renewed Gaza Border Riots

The Times of Israel reported: At least 25 Palestinians have been injured in renewed clashes on Saturday along the security fence with Israel, according to Hamas-run Gaza health authorities, with Palestinian media reporting that the death toll from Friday’s violence has climbed to 18.

Hundreds of Gazans took part in a second day of protests along different areas near the security fence on Saturday. On Friday, thousands marched to the border with Israel in the largest such demonstration in recent memory, calling for Palestinians to be allowed to return to land that their ancestors fled from in Israel’s 1948 War of Independence. It was dubbed the “March of Return.”

By sundown Friday, Hamas officials said 16 had been killed, including five members of its military wing, and 1,400 injured, more than half by live fire. On Saturday, that figure had climbed to 18, according to Palestinian media.

