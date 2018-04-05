Khamenei: Muslims Should Force Israel to ‘Retreat to the Point of Demise’

Ynetnews reports: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called Wednesday on the people of Muslim countries to defeat Israel. “With an intense and planned struggle, they should force the enemy to retreat toward the point of demise,” he said.

Any move to negotiate with Israel would be an “unforgivable mistake”, the cleric added, after Saudi Arabia’s crown prince said Israelis were entitled to live peacefully on their own land. Supreme Leader Khamenei later tweeted, “On days when escalation of oppression & barbarism by the Zionists, in Gaza has saddened and angered those who care for Palestine, we reiterate the perpetual stance of the Islamic Republic regarding the issue of Palestine.

“The return of dignity and power to the Islamic nation is exclusively linked to resistance—while confronting arrogant powers and their wicked plots—and the issue of Palestine is at the top of Islam’s international agenda in the face of the arrogant front.”

Read more here.