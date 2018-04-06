Former Qatari Prime Minister: Israelis ‘Have a Right to Live in Their Land’

The Jerusalem Post reports: Former Qatari prime minister Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani stated on Twitter Wednesday that Israelis have the right to live in their own land, as do the Palestinians. These statements came days after similar remarks by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In a series of Arabic tweets about the state of Qatar in relation to its neighbors in the region, Hamad wrote, “…Israelis have a right to live in their land in peace and safety, this is my conviction. I’ve had this conviction for many long years, and I still do.”

However, he also lamented that Qatar has “become a laughing stock that is blackmailed,” and that it “wastes our money on ill-conceived agreements and by paying lobbies to influential countries.” He went on to say that when discussing Israel’s right to safety in its land with said influential countries, “We are timid in mentioning that the Palestinians have their rights as well.”

