Palestinian Hurls Explosives at Israeli Troops Protecting Jewish Worshipers at Joseph’s Tomb

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men walk past Israeli soldiers as they stand guard next to the tombs of Biblical figures Calev Ben Yefuneh ,Nun , Father of Yehoshua Bin Nun, also know as Joshua, in the West Bank village of Kifl Hareth, near Nablus, late Thursday, April 8, 2010. Thousands of Jewish worshipers descended on this Palestinian village in the middle of the night Friday for a rare visit to tombs they say belong to biblical leaders of the Jewish people. Israeli soldiers imposed a curfew on Palestinian residents while the Jewish visitors, some toting children or pushing strollers, walked the Muslim village's narrow streets. Near the tombs, packs of ultra-orthodox men with their trademark forelocks and black hats said prayers, sang and danced in circles. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
AP/Ariel Schalit

by Breitbart Jerusalem6 Apr 20180

The Times of Israel reports: A Palestinian hurled explosives at Israeli soldiers protecting a crowd of Jewish worshipers in the West Bank city of Nablus overnight Wednesday-Thursday, causing no injuries or damage, the army said.

A thousand Jewish worshipers flocked in the early hours of Thursday to Joseph’s Tomb for Passover prayers under military escort. In a statement, the military said that before the worshipers entered the site, observations indicated “suspicious activity” in addition to the explosives that were hurled. Soldiers arrested three suspects and found weapons, including rifle magazines, bullets and a knife on a nearby roof.

The worshipers, who included the head of the Shomron Regional Council Yossi Dagan, prayed, sang and danced at Joseph’s Tomb, believed to be the burial site of the biblical figure.

