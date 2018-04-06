Watch: Footage Shows Palestinian Approaching Israeli Border with Weapon

The Times of Israel reports: The Israeli army on Thursday released video footage showing the moments before its aircraft bombed an armed Palestinian man approaching the Gaza security fence.

The grainy footage shows the man, identified by Palestinians as 23-year-old Mujahid al-Khudari, creeping toward the fence holding what appears to be an assault rifle.

The Israel Defense Forces said al-Khudari was also armed with hand grenades and a suicide vest, though these were not visible in the night-vision footage. According to the army, he was hit with a pinpoint airstrike shortly after the footage was taken, as he got close to the border.

