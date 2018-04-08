Palestinians Seek to Block U.S. from Vetoing Anti-Israel Resolutions

The Times of Israel reports: The Palestinian Authority on Saturday called to devise a “new formula” that would deny the US the right to veto resolutions at the United Nations Security Council.

The appeal came after the US on Friday blocked a Security Council statement supporting the right of Palestinians to “demonstrate peacefully” and endorsing Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for an independent investigation into deadly protests in the Gaza Strip.

In response to the latest US move, the PA Ministry for Foreign Affairs in Ramallah called on UN members and the international community to “search for a new formula that would invalidate US vetoes and objections if they are found to be in violation of the goals, principles, and conventions on which the international system was established.”

