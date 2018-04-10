Hamas Vows More Israel Border Chaos

The Times of Israel reports: The protests along the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel will continue until they achieve their goals and the Palestinians return to all of Palestine, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh vowed on Monday.

Hamas, he said, will not recognize Israel and will not make any concessions. He added that the demonstrations, in which the Palestinians say at least 30 Gazans have been killed, have catapulted the Palestinian issue back to the center of the international stage.

“Palestine and Jerusalem belong to us,” Haniyeh declared, urging Palestinians to preserve the “peacefulness” of the protests. “We will break the walls of the blockade, remove the occupation entity and return to all of Palestine.”

