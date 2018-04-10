Iran Threatens Israel: Syria Strike ‘Will Not Go Unanswered’

A senior Iranian official threatened Israel with retribution, warning its airstrike on a Syrian air base that killed seven Iranians “will not go unanswered.”

Ali Akbar Velayati, an aide to Iran’s supreme leader, delivered his judgement – in which he called the attack an Israeli “crime” – on arrival in the Syrian capital Damascus on Tuesday.

Iran is one of President Bashar Assad’s strongest backers and has sent thousands of Iran-backed terrorists to back his army in the field.

Velayati was quoted by the country’s state-run news agency IRNA.

Syria and its Russian ally accused Israel on Monday of carrying out the deadly dawn bombing raid on the military airbase, as global outrage mounted over an alleged poison gas attack on the outskirts of Damascus.

A military spokeswoman for Israel, which has hit Syrian military positions several times in recent years, declined to comment. The Jewish State has a longstanding policy of refusing to comment on alleged military actions beyond the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

As Breitbart News reported, President Donald Trump condemned the reported chemical weapons attack in Syria, promising an administration response in the next 24-48 hours.

“It was atrocious. It was horrible,” Trump said. “This is about humanity and it can’t be allowed to happen.”

The president made his remarks during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Monday.