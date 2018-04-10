Report: Airstrikes Targeted Likely Iran Drone Base in Syria

Ynetnews reports: The target of an airstrike early Monday at the T-4 airbase in Syria was apparently an Iranian drone base.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based monitor, said at least 14 people were killed in the Sunday’s raid, including four Iranian “military advisers.” While Russia, the United States, Syria and Iran have all attributed the strike to Israel, Jerusalem has neither confirmed nor denied it.

The T-4 complex in the eastern Homs province, 60km east of Palmyra, has recently been used by Iranian-backed militias fighting in Syria. It was built at a strategic location, close to Syrian gas fields, and was under ISIS control until the Syrian army, with backing from Russian forces, reclaimed it.

Read more here.