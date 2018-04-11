Rotten Apple: Israel Begins Investigation of Forced iPhone Slowdown

by Simon Kent11 Apr 2018

Apple’s failure to tell consumers that its software could slow performance in some iPhones has sparked Israel’s consumer protection agency to launch its own investigation.

The Consumer Protection and Fair Trade Authority said in a statement Tuesday it had questioned the head of Apple in Israel, Rony Friedman.

A spokesman at the authority said it had the power to levy significant fines in civil proceedings, but that it was too early to discuss such a possibility.

The move follows last December’s admission by Apple that it is slowing down older models of the iPhone, claiming it was in an effort to prevent random shutdowns. The iPhones affected are iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE and iPhone 7.

The authority will allege that Apple did not provide customers with “essential” information on the software updates and may have therefore breached Israeli law regarding misdirection of customers.

As Breitbart Tech reported, the move came after users noticed the slower speeds of their older devices and started to complain.

Critics say Apple concealed the fact that a worn-out battery not only fails to hold a charge but also degrades the phone’s performance – and that this lack of transparency has pushed people to replace their phone rather than their battery.

This theory has not gone unoticed by users:

Government agencies in countries ranging from Brazil to France and Italy to South Korea are also investigating Apple following  similar complaints.

For its part, Apple maintains that it is all just a misunderstanding predicated on unreliable batteries.

“Our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices,” the company declared after the problem was first exposed, explaining, “Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components.”

