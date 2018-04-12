Trump on Holocaust Day: Americans Have ‘Moral Obligation’ to Combat Anti-Semitism

TEL AVIV – President Donald Trump said Americans have “a moral obligation to combat anti-Semitism, confront hate and prevent genocide” in a statement marking Yom Hashoah, Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, on Thursday.

“Although spearheaded by one individual, this undertaking could not have happened without the participation of many others who recruited, persuaded and coerced in their efforts to incite the worst of human nature and carry out the ugliest of depravity. The abject brutality of the Nazi regime, coupled with the failure of Western leaders to confront the Nazis early on, created an environment that encouraged and enflamed anti-Semitic sentiment and drove people to engage in depraved, dehumanizing conduct,” Trump’s proclamation read.

In addition to six million Jews who died at the hands of the Nazis, the statement also noted the millions of Europeans who were killed.

“We must ensure that the history of the Holocaust remains forever relevant and that no people suffer these tragedies ever again,” the proclamation said.

In contrast to International Holocaust Remembrance Day, when Trump sparked outrage from Jewish groups for failing to specifically make mention of Jews, Trump’s statement Wednesday noted that the Holocaust was the “systematic persecution and brutal murder of six million Jewish people.”

Below is the full text of the proclamation released Thursday: