Palestinians Burn Israeli Flags, Hurl Explosives During Hamas Riots at Gaza Border

The Times of Israel reports: Palestinian protesters in Gaza on Friday hurled an explosive device and firebombs at Israeli troops manning the border, during what the Israel Defense Forces described as “several attempts” to damage the fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip and cross over into Israeli territory.

Some 10,000 Palestinians were taking part in violent riots in five locations along the length of the border, the army said. In addition to trying to cross the barrier, a number of attacks were carried out, with demonstrators throwing Molotov cocktails and explosives at Israeli soldiers.

The army said it had used live fire and crowd dispersal methods, in accordance with IDF open-fire regulations.

