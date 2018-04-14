Israel: U.S. ‘Acted Appropriately’ with Syria Strikes

The Times of Israel reports: Israel on Saturday said that the combined US, British and French strikes on Syria was an “appropriate” response to the alleged chemical gas attack and warned that Damascus’ actions put it in danger of further strikes, including against its leadership.

“Last year, [US] President [Donald] Trump made it clear that using chemical weapons crossed a red line. Tonight, led by the Americans, the US, France and Britain acted appropriately,” said a statement attributed to an unnamed official in Jerusalem.

“Syria continues to carry out murderous actions and to be a base for these and other actions, including by Iran, that puts its territory, forces and leadership in danger,” the terse statement said.

