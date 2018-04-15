Holocaust Survivor: Trump Would Have Bombed the Concentration Camps

A Holocaust survivor told the March of the Living memorial ceremony on Thursday that if President Donald Trump had been in charge during the Second World War, he would have destroyed the concentration camps.

Mosberg, 92, participated in the march, which marked the three kilometers from the gates of Auschwitz to the death camp at Birkenau. At the end, he was among the dignitaries who shared the stage with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Dressed in his concentration camp uniform, Mosberg declared:

If the State of Israel had existed 75 years ago, and President Donald Trump had been the president at that time, President of the United States, they would [have] bomb[ed] the gas chambers, and crematorium, and the rail tracks leading to it, and the German Holocaust, and the German extermination camp in Poland, on Polish ground, would never happen.

His words came just one day before President Trump ordered a “precision” strike against Syrian targets to punish Bashar al-Assad’s regime for using chemical weapons.

A source confirmed to Breitbart News that Mosberg later repeated his claim about President Trump to a gathering of UN ambassadors who had participated in the march.

Yesterday at #Auschwitz–#Birkenau, Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg said that if @realDonaldTrump had been president during WWII he would have bombed the gas chambers and crematoria. Relevant to #Syria today. Video at 2:57 (@YouTube flagged as offensive? https://t.co/CnipWZqnpB) — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) April 14, 2018

Debates have raged for decades about whether the Allies should have bombed Auschwitz and the rail lines leading to it, and to other camps, given that intelligence photographs proved they had some knowledge of what was going on there.

Mosberg marched with the procession while holding a Polish flag and was adamant in his defense of Poland’s role during the Holocaust, insisting that “there were no Polish extermination camps, nor a Polish Holocaust.” He also noted that one million Poles were killed in the Holocaust.

