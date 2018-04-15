Watch: IDF Destroys ‘Longest and Deepest’ Hamas Terror Tunnel

The Times of Israel reports: The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday announced it destroyed a sophisticated Hamas attack tunnel, leading from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, over the weekend.

The tunnel was the “longest and deepest” underground passage discovered in Israel thus far, according to Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman. It passed under the border in an area where Palestinian protesters have recently clashed with security forces, the army said.

A military spokesman said the tunnel was dug by the Hamas terrorist group and was connected to a “kilometers-long” network of other passages under the Gaza Strip.

