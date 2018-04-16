Saudi King Slams Iran’s ‘Blatant Interference’ in Arab World

The Jerusalem Post reports: DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia – Saudi Arabia’s King Salman opened a summit of Arab leaders on Sunday by condemning an old foe, Iran, without making any reference to missile strikes by Western powers on Syrian government targets over a suspected gas attack a week ago.

Regional powerhouses Saudi Arabia and Iran have been locked in a decades-long struggle for supremacy that is being waged in proxy wars in several countries, including Yemen and Syria. “We renew our strong condemnation of terrorist acts carried out by Iran in the Arab region, and we reject its blatant interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries,” King Salman said in the eastern Saudi city of Dhahran, without giving specifics. Iran denies the charges.

King Salman made no mention of Saturday’s missile launch by the United States, Britain and France against three alleged chemical weapons facilities in Syria. The Syrian government denies using – or possessing – chemical weapons and said the strikes were an act of aggression.

Read more here.